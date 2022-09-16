St Helens and Salford Red Devils name squads for Super League semi-final

St Helens have both Mark Percival and Sione Mata’utia back in contention for Saturday’s Super League play-off semi-final against Salford Red Devils.

Percival has not played in almost four months because of a knee injury, while Mata’utia missed the final four rounds of the regular season with a foot problem.

But both have been named in Kristian Woolf’s 20-man squad to host Salford for a place in the Grand Final.

Saints make four changes in total from the squad named for their last match a fortnight ago against Toulouse Olympique, with Sam Royle and Taylor Pemberton also coming in as Dan Norman, Daniel Moss, George Delaney, Ben Lane and Jake Burns drop out.

Will Hopoate has not recovered from a hamstring injury in time to feature, so he remains sidelined along with Regan Grace, Lewis Dodd (both Achilles), Alex Walmsley (foot), Matty Foster (knee) and Dan Hill (shoulder).

Salford make two changes to the 21-man squad that got them past Huddersfield Giants in the first round of the play-offs.

Star Brodie Croft is out after suffering a head injury in that match, so Amir Bourouh comes into the squad as an extra spine option.

Harvey Livett comes into contention in the other change with James Greenwood not selected.

Danny Addy (Achilles), Jack Wells and Dan Sarginson (hamstring) remain out for Paul Rowley’s Red Devils.

St Helens v Salford Red Devils – Totally Wicked Stadium, Saturday 1pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scrsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jon Bennison, 31 Taylor Pemberton.

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 11 Shane Wright, 13 Elijah Taylor, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 17 Harvey Livett, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 26 Sam Luckley, 27 Amir Bourouh, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 32 Tyler Dupree.