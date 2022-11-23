Catalans Dragons’ Sam Tomkins believes England rugby union star Owen Farrell would be Super League’s best-ever player

CATALANS Dragons star Sam Tomkins believes that England rugby union star Owen Farrell would be Super League’s best ever player.

Farrell has carved out an incredible career for himself in the 15-man code, winning three Six Nations Championships with England as well as five Premiership titles with Saracens.

With his father Andy and uncle Sean O’Loughlin considered two of the very best players to ever grace Super League, Tomkins believes that Owen would be even better.

“I think Owen would be the best player in Super League every single year, he is that good. He is the best rugby league player in the past ten years and he’s never played a game,” Tomkins said on The Big Jim Show.

“If you had to design a rugby league player, if you got all the best rugby league brains in the world and came up with a player, it would be Owen Farrell without a doubt.

“I think he is tough, resilient, he’s very smart and reads the game very well. He can kick and he can pass and if you run into him he will smash you.

“I’m Owen’s biggest fan. He’s got everything, there isn’t a bit of a game that he lacks.

“He’s got that bit where he pushes himself too far sometimes with a high tackle but you need that in rugby league. You have to have that in your armoury and sometimes, players are amazing, but that’s what people don’t have, they don’t have that bit of grit that Owen has got.

“Owen has got that perfect blend, if Owen played Super League I think he would be the best player we’ve ever seen.”