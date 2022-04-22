Catalans Dragons secure key forward to new contract

Catalans Dragons forward Mike McMeeken has signed a new two-year contract to remain at the Super League club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old joined Catalans from Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2021 campaign and played a key role in the side which won the League Leaders’ Shield in his first year.

A back-row who has also filled in at prop this year, England international McMeeken is delighted to be staying in France.

“I am very happy to be staying at the club for a further two seasons,” said McMeeken, who started his career at London Broncos.

“Myself and my family are loving it over here. I feel that the club is going in the right direction and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings.”

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara aded: “Mike has been outstanding in every area for us since his arrival. He is a tremendous professional and is a perfect fit for our team and club.

“We are delighted he has agreed to a new deal and looking forward to seeing him continue his great form.”