Melbourne Storm sign Catalans Dragons young star

Catalans Dragons forward Joe Chan will leave the club at the end of the season to sign for NRL side Melbourne Storm.

The 20-year-old has impressed in 16 appearances for the French side since debuting last year.

The son of former New Zealand international Alex, who himself played for both Catalans and Melbourne, second-row Chan has signed a two-year contract with Storm for 2023 and 2024.

“Whilst being disappointed to see Joe leave we also recognise the opportunity that he has and wish him well,” said Catalans head coach Steve McNamara.

“He is a good young man and player and has shown great respect to our club throughout this situation.

“We look forward to Joe playing very well for the rest of the season and trying to help the club achieve success.”

Chan said: “I will always call Catalans Dragons my home and a family of mine. I had an opportunity to play for another elite club.

“I’ll will continue to do my best for the club and hopefully winning a title by the year’s end.”