Leeds Rhinos’ highly-rated England Academy winger Neil Tchamambe joins Super League rivals

LEEDS RHINOS’ highly-rated England Academy Neil Tchamambe has signed for a Super League rival on a two-year deal.

In the 2022 Academy season, the young winger ran in eleven tries for Leeds Rhinos Academy which helped the side secure the Academy Grand Final and will now link up with Hull KR from 2024.

In 2023, Tchamambe continued his form for the Rhinos’ u18s and Reserves which resulted in Neil being selected for the England Academy side earlier this year, scoring twice in the win against France.

An explosive winger, standing at 6’4, the athletic winger brings quality attributes that will be integral to his development at Hull KR from 2024 onwards.

Head coach Willie Peters echoed those attributes after tying down the youngster: “I watched Neil in the Yorkshire vs Lancashire Academy Origin here at Sewell Group Craven Park, he’s a big body and finds his front when he’s carrying the ball, and he has some real speed when he gets going. We’re confident Neil can apply himself and develop into a Super League player here at Hull KR.”

After signing for Hull KR, Neil Tchamambe shared of his excitement to have signed with the Robins: “It’s an honour signing for Hull KR. There’s a huge buzz surrounding the club at the moment especially with all the new signings that are coming in, and I’m really excited to join the same environment as these players. Seeing how the club has improved over the past few years is incredible and I can’t wait to be part of the progress.”

“My main focus is my personal development as a Rugby player, and gaining experience in a first team environment, learning from the older and experienced players. Hopefully through that I’m able to grab a first team debut and solidify myself as a first team Super League player.”

