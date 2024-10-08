Catalans Dragons shift backroom staff following poor end to Super League 2024

CATALANS DRAGONS have continued their shake-up following the end of the 2024 Super League season.

With assistant coach Andy Last leaving for Hull FC and former Catalans boss Laurent Frayssinous linked with a move back to the Dragons by League Express, Thomas Bosc will now also be leaving his duties as assistant coach after seven seasons.

The Dragons’ all-time top points scorer, who has been with the club since its conception, joined the staff after ending his playing career at the end of the 2017 season.

Assistant coach for the past seven seasons, Bos will take on a new role in 2025, enjoying responsibilities in youth training and development, an area that the club has been strengthening. He will also be in charge of young talent recruitment.

The former international playmaker, who will have responsibilities over the junior team set-up will also retain specific duties within the professional team’s coaching staff.

