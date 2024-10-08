Oldham clarify dismissal of “popular” assistant coach following 2am phone call

OLDHAM chairman Bill Quinn has sought to clarify the sacking Brendan Sheridan as assistant coach following his departure earlier this week.

Sheridan has been an integral part of the Roughyeds for the last five years and helped head coach Sean Long steer the team to a first league title in nine years.

However, the Roughyeds have decided to move in another direction with former Salford Red Devils veteran Andrew Dixon taking over as head of performance.

The dismissal of Sheridan has caused consternation amongst Oldham supporters, with the assistant being informed of the decision whilst in Australia in a different time zone.

Chairman Bill Quinn wrote: “I just wanted to write a short note to you – our valued supporters and partners, to clarify the departure of our assistant coach Brendan Sheridan.

“Brendan has been a highly valued and popular member of this great club for five years and the decision to restructure our backroom team for 2025 was simply a football decision.

“Sport is sport. It can be tough at times, but there is absolutely no ill-feeling from our side. We are massively grateful to Brendan who has so often gone above and beyond for the team during his time here.

“There have been a couple of negative comments about how this matter has been handled and while as a club we do not tend to discuss these things in the public domain, a big thing for me as chairman of Oldham is transparency to you – our fans and stakeholders.

“I would therefore like to clarify the issue of Brendan being informed via a 2am phone call. This was of course regrettable, but was the result of a genuine mistake in time zones with our head coach currently on the other side of the world. It was absolutely not the case of any form of unplanned late night phone call, which would be completely at odds with our values as a club.

“As a club we pride ourselves on operating professionally on and off the field, but this was an error made by us – not Brendan, for which we apologise.

“I would like the door to be always open for any departing staff to return and work with us again in the future, as we grow and expand during these exciting times for Oldham.”

