Three potential Super League destinations for released Leeds Rhinos forward Leon Ruan

THIS afternoon, Leeds Rhinos broke the news that forward Leon Ruan has been released from his contract with the West Yorkshire club.

After two seasons at Headingley, Ruan is heading for pastures new, with the former Doncaster second-rower looking at “other opportunities”.

So, just which three Super League clubs could Ruan potentially join?

Hull FC

This move would make a lot of sense considering the fact that Ruan spent the latter half of the 2024 Super League season on loan at Hull FC. There, the second-rower excelled despite the Black and Whites enduring a miserable year – and it’s fair to say Ruan made quite the impression. With Hull going into the market for experienced players such as Jordan Rapana, Oliver Holmes and Zak Hardaker, Ruan’s young age could help balance that out in the pack. He also has a point to prove and would force his way into the Hull 17 for 2025.

Castleford Tigers

It’s no secret that Castleford Tigers are on the hunt for new blood following the departure of nine of their 2024 players. Among those are second-rowers Brad Martin and Elie El-Zakhem, with the Tigers short in that area as well as in the front-row. With all but one of Castleford’s quota spots taken up for 2025, it would not be far-fetched to predict Craig Lingard making a move for Ruan – particularly with the latter fitting the Tigers’ mantra of bringing in younger players. Ruan would also bring size to the back-row – something which the Tigers have also missed.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity will be a Super League club in 2025 – bar an absolute miracle – so with head coach Daryl Powell actively recruiting a Super League-quality squad, Ruan could come into his sights. Trinity have let Matty Ashurst go after a decade at the club, whilst Toby Boothroyd has also departed which means a second-row spot has come into view – unless of course Powell plays new signing Mike McMeeken there after a few years in the front-row. Bringing in Ruan would help balance out the Wakefield side and would provide a perfect second-row partnership with Josh Griffin.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast