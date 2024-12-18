Catalans Dragons star Arthur Mourgue set for shock Super League move

CATALANS DRAGONS star Arthur Mourgue is set for a shock move to a Super League rival.

According to French publication, L’Independant, the 25-year-old has agreed a deal with Hull KR for 2026 and beyond.

With those out of contract in 2026 able to hold discussions from other clubs following the new deadline of December 1, Mourgue and KR have wasted no time in striking up a deal for the future.

And, for Catalans owner Bernard Guasch, he didn’t even have a chance to negotiate, telling L’Independant: “We didn’t even discuss money. He came to see me to tell me that he wanted to look elsewhere and that he had signed with another club.”

As things stand, the Dragons currently have Tanguy Zénon and Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet waiting in the wings to take over from Mourgue, but head coach Steve McNamara may look overseas for new blood.

Since debuting in 2018 for the Dragons, Mourgue has gone on to register almost 100 appearances for the French side, scoring 22 tries, kicking 148 goals and one drop goal.

