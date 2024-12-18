Ex-St Helens forward leaves Championship club just a month after joining

FORMER St Helens forward McKenzie Buckley has left Championship club Widnes Vikings a month after joining.

Buckley, 21, joined the Vikings ahead of the 2025 season from Saints. However, the club has now agreed to a request from Buckley to release him from his contract.

The Vikings also added: “Everyone at the club would like to wish him luck in the future.”

Buckley made his debut for St Helens in a 30-10 defeat to Castleford Tigers during the 2022 Super League season and has also made first-team appearances on loan for Whitehaven and North Wales Crusaders over the last two seasons.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast