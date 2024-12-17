Wigan Warriors crowned Team of the Year at the BBC’s Sports Personality Awards

WIGAN WARRIORS have been crowned Team of the Year at tonight’s BBC Sports Personality Awards at MediaCityUK.

The Warriors have been recognised for winning four trophies in 2024, a feat never seen before in the Super League era, completing the historic achievement with a Grand Final win over Hull KR at Old Trafford in October.

Wigan began the season by defeating Australia’s triple NRL champions Penrith Panthers at The Brick Community Stadium to lift a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge before success in the Betfred Challenge Cup Final saw them beat Warrington Wolves, at Wembley Stadium in June.

Having sealed the League Leaders’ Shield following a final-round win against local rivals Salford Red Devils, the Warriors then went on to beat Hull KR to become the first team of the Super League era to lift all four trophies within the space of just 12 months.

Head coach Matt Peet, captain Liam Farrell, and England internationals Harry Smith and Liam Marshall were all in attendance to accept the award on behalf of the Super League champions.

Tonight is only the third time in history that a Rugby League club has been named Team of the Year with Wigan also receiving the award in 1994 and St Helens in 2006.

RL Commercial Chair, Frank Slevin, said: Everyone at RL Commercial would like to say a huge congratulations to Wigan Warriors on being named Team of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality Awards – after winning a clean sweep of trophies in 2024 it is thoroughly deserved.

“What Wigan have achieved over the last 12 months is remarkable and it’s fantastic to see them be applauded on a national stage and giving Rugby League the recognition it deserves.”

