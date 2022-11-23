Catalans Dragons star Josh Drinkwater moves to Super League rivals

CATALANS Dragons star Josh Drinkwater has moved to a Super League rival.

Drinkwater’s future has been up in the air in recent times, but he has now signed for the Warrington Wolves on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old half-back brings a wealth of experience and creativity to our spine with nearly 200 NRL and Super League appearances.

Drinkwater led Catalans to Challenge Cup victory at Wembley against the Wire in 2018 as well as lifting the League Leaders’ Shield for the Dragons in 2021. He was top of the Super League’s try assists charts that season where they fell just short of a maiden Grand Final to St Helens at Old Trafford.

The scrum-half will wear the number 7 shirt for the Wire this season.

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Daryl Powell said: “I’m delighted that Josh has agreed to join us as we move forward into next season. He is a quality half-back who can organise a team superbly. His combination with George Williams is a well-balanced one that I am confident will contribute massively to what we aim to achieve in 2023.”