Leeds Rhinos suffer technical issues as Super League club’s page disappears from Twitter

LEEDS Rhinos are suffering technical issues as the Super League club’s page has disappeared from social media giant, Twitter.

It’s fair to say that a number of fans have been puzzled by the lack of presence on Twitter, but the club is no longer appearing in searches for their profile.

Despite the Rhinos announcing the capture of former Castleford, Wigan and Hull FC halfback Tony Smith earlier on their website, that news never made it to Twitter with it currently being uncertain as to why that is the case.

The Super League club has been active in the transfer market in recent weeks and months, but there is is set to be a potential major signing announcement in the upcoming days and weeks following the retirement of Matt Prior.

That has left Leeds with a free quota space as well as free money to spend on the salary cap – let’s hope they are back on Twitter soon!