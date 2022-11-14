Rugby league fans reveal who they would nominate to go on ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’ from the England squad

GIVEN the publicity Conservative politician Matt Hancock is currently getting for his entry into the ITV hit reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, we at League Express have ran a poll of our own.

With England having been knocked out of the World Cup at the weekend against Samoa, we have been asking people about potential rugby league stars going into the Jungle.

Last week we asked you: If a member of the England playing and coaching team was given the chance to go on ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’, who would you like to nominate?

And the results are in:

Shaun Wane 32.29%

Sam Tomkins 26.91%

Ryan Hall 17.81%

Tommy Makinson 10.76%

Dominic Young 6.75%

Jack Welsby 5.48% Clearly, Wane is at the top of people’s thinking and the former Wigan Warriors head coach would take no backwards step in Australia for the hit TV show. Meanwhile, Sam Tomkins is also a popular pick so it would be interesting to see if the Catalans Dragons star would ruffle a few feathers whilst entertaining the British public.

If Ryan Hall went into the Jungle, it would be yet another string to add to his already impressive bow which includes talents such as piano playing and being able to solve a Rubik’s cube.