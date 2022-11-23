New Super League signing wins boxing debut after flooring opponent in controversial decision

NEW Super League signing Siosiua Taukeiaho comes to the northern hemisphere with a burgeoning reputation – both on and off the field.

Not only has the Tongan international been a key part of the Sydney Roosters pack in recent seasons, but the new Catalans Dragons signing has won his boxing debut against ex-Brisbane Broncos forward Jaimin Lowe.

Taukeiaho scored 39-36, 40-35, 40-35 to take the win but he was controversially credited with a knockdown, something which boxing legend Jeff Fenech disagreed with.

“Definitely not a punch that knocked him down,” Fenech said.

“Just off-balance. Definitely not a knockdown.”

That being said, Taukeiaho is said to be setting himself up for a boxing career post-rugby league and Australian journalist Paul Kent praised Taukeiaho for the way in which he won the fight, saying: “I just thought he showed himself as a very educated fighter,” he said.

“A lot of times when we see these footballers get in the ring they brawl a bit and are very right-hand heavy but Taukeiaho was catching punches with his gloves. He really showed he knew what he was doing in the ring. I’d just like to see himself set himself to throw a few more combinations.”