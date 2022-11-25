Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins calls on Super League teams to improve as he wants IMG to make drastic changes

CATALANS Dragons star Sam Tomkins has called for drastic change in Super League with the fullback wanting teams outside the play-offs to improve.

The England captain, who turned out for Shaun Wane’s side in the recent World Cup, believes that IMG needs to change the outlook of the sport and how it is viewed across the world.

“We’re at a stage now where we need some changes to be made,” Tomkins said on The Big Jim podcast. “IMG have come in to help change the look of the game and how it is put across to people which is needed.

“Rugby league has been too old fashioned thinking for too long now. There’s not been a lot of change in 15 years, I think the growth in NRL, it is just booming.

“The players are bigger, faster, stronger, the salary cap is growing and we’re not following that and it’s something we need to do.

“We have a good league but it is how we get it out there and broadcast it.”

Tomkins believes that those sides outside of the Super League play-offs need to improve in order to help the sport as a whole.

“St Helens are the best side, they’ve won four Grand Finals in a row which is pretty annoying. They’re doing well but some clubs have fallen away.

“The strong clubs here will always be strong, what we need is the teams in ninth, tenth and eleventh, we want them to get them pushed up to the top.

“That would be the biggest change.”