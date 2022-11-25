League 1 club announces coup in appointment of former Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards backroom coach

ROCHDALE Hornets have announced the appointment of former Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards backroom staffer Jason Seddon as Director of Development, who will join the board as a non-executive.

Seddon, who will also join the Hornets Sporting Foundation as a trustee, has already been working closely with key club personnel and is looking forward to developing the Rochdale name.

He said: “After working with Andy on recruitment over the last few months, I had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of what the club are looking to achieve on a much larger scale. The initiatives and pathways currently being delivered via Rochdale Hornets, its foundation and community club play a vital part in engaging the local community across a diverse range of opportunities.

“My role will be to strategically support the recruitment, development and growth of the existing pathways and to oversee the implementation of new initiatives such as PDRL and the delivery of the England Talent Pathway. Delivering a framework that increases the opportunities for the wider community to engage with Rochdale Hornets and rugby league as a sport, whilst providing robust, effective and sustainable pathways, evidences real ambition from the club to build for the future and it is a project I am looking forward to being part of.”

Seddon is currently a coach developer at the RFL and has also been head coach of Wales at youth level.

He has also worked in talent identification and performance roles at Salford Red Devils, Leigh, Widnes Vikings and Wigan Warriors.

Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey expressed his joy at having someone of such calibre on board.

He said: “I am delighted to welcome Jason as a Non-Executive Director of the Board at Rochdale Hornets.

“These are pivotal times for the game with IMG’s involvement and we have therefore been developing our strategy in the off-season. One of our key objectives has been to strengthen our board with the skills and experience to drive forward all aspects of the club.

“Jason is someone I know through many years of involvement, within the sport, and hold in high regard. Since the back end of last season, he has been assisting Gary and I with some important talent identification which has contributed to the successful and cost-effective recruitment of some of our 2023 playing and coaching staff.

“Jason’s role will very much be strategic but he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty and clearly has the skills and experience to enhance our board, as well as bringing real benefits to our club, foundation and the communities we operate in.”