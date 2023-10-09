Leigh Leopards leading race for NRL playmaker Anthony Milford

142 appearances later, and, following some poor individual performances, Milford exited Brisbane to link with the Newcastle Knights in 2022 before signing for Wayne Bennett’s new NRL prodigy, The Dolphins, for 2023.

However, the 29-year-old is set to join Leigh, raising questions about where that leaves halfback Ben Reynolds, who has been linked heavily with a move to Featherstone Rovers.

Of course, the Leopards have Lachlan Lam very much in their ranks for 2024 and Lam and Milford could well strike up a very fortuitous relationship in the halves.

