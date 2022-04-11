Catalans Dragons suffer Sam Tomkins injury blow

Catalans Dragons fullback Sam Tomkins has been ruled out for four weeks with a broken leg.

Last season’s Super League Man of Steel was forced off in the first half of his side’s Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to St Helens last Saturday.

Scans have confirmed a fractured fibula and Catalans say he will be out of action for around four weeks.

He is set to miss the first-ever French derby in Super League on Thursday, when the Dragons host Toulouse Olympique, plus games at Salford Red Devils and Hull FC and at home to Castleford Tigers.

Arthur Mourgue is likely to replace Tomkins after making his first appearance of the season against Saints, following an ankle injury.