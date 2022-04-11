Ireland appoint new head coach following Stuart Littler’s departure

Ireland have announced the appointment of Ged Corcoran as their new men’s head coach.

Stuart Littler was relieved of his duties last week after more than three years in charge, having led their successful qualification for the World Cup.

Corcoran will take charge of the nation at the tournament after stepping up from assistant coach, having been on their staff at the previous two World Cups in 2013 and 2017.

He is also a former Ireland player, winning 11 caps and featuring in the 2008 World Cup, and he becomes the first Irish-born head coach of the team.

Corcoran featured for Halifax, Dewsbury, Oldham, Sheffield and Toulouse in his playing career, and is currently an assistant coach at the Eagles under former Ireland boss Mark Aston.

Ireland will face Jamaica, Lebanon and New Zealand in October in Group C of the World Cup in England.