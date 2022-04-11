St Helens forward ruled out of Good Friday derby with Wigan Warriors after receiving ban

St Helens will be without Curtis Sironen for the Good Friday clash with Wigan Warriors after he was handed a one-match ban.

The back-row was the only player to be handed a suspension by the match review panel following the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Sironen has been punished for a Grade A high tackle in his side’s victory at Catalans Dragons, with the panel describing the offence as “careless”.

He will be free to play again on Easter Monday when Saints travel to Huddersfield Giants in Super League.

The only other player charged by the panel this week was Kane Linnett, but the Hull KR forward did not receive any ban for a Grade A dangerous contact in their win over Castleford Tigers and is therefore free to play in the Hull derby.