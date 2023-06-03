Paul Rowley on Hull KR win, Deon Cross’ yellow card and England call-ups for Salford Red Devils stars

SALFORD RED DEVILS were brilliant in their 26-16 win over Hull KR in the first game of Super League’s Magic Weekend.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley spoke to the press after the game and was understandably pleased with the result.

“It was a stop-start game but when there was a bit of a flow we were relishing the arm-wrestle,” Rowley said.

“I thought we created a lot of opportunities and we really didn’t capitalise on some of them which was like the first time we played Hull KR earlier in the year.

“They had some fantastic scramble then and now, but our group stayed with it and we got them in the end. We had some missed opportunities and three tries ruled out but I thought we deserved the win.”

Rowley also touched on the yellow card shown to Deon Cross, who was sinbinned for a high shot on KR’s Lachlan Coote.

“I think Deon needs to a have a little bit of game sense. Lachlan is either going to jump and put his feet up or drop straightaway.

“He did the latter so Deon needed to make a better game decision. We have no dramas on it, it’s not malicious, it’s more Lachlan dropping than Deon going in with any intent. On another day it might just be a penalty but there is no dramas there.”

The Salford boss was also keen to hail fullback Ryan Brierley, who once again delivered when it mattered on the field.

“He’s been the best fullback in the last five or six games on any field we’ve played on.

“We’ve got a couple of people letting their actions speak louder than their words. You have got to look at the end of the season for them to be in for selections, if you know what I mean.

“There is a reason why every time I go to a different club, he comes with me. He is my best salesman.”