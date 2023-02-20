Catalans Dragons’ Tom Johnstone shares horrid injury scars from Wakefield Trinity pitch

ON Friday night, Wakefield Trinity hosted the Catalans Dragons in Super League Round One.

Whilst the rugby on the field was entertaining to say the least, there were a few contentious issues that took precedence after the game, not least Wakefield’s pitch.

A brand new pitch had been laid in the off-season, but Catalans boss Steve McNamara slammed the state of it following gruesome consequences on his players’ skin.

“The boys have got no skin left on their legs, it’s a big issue for Wakefield moving forward. I haven’t seen anything like that in terms of blisters and blood like that in there,” McNamara said after the game.

“I’m not a fan of the new pitches if that’s the outcome. That’s going to create issues I’m sure and they will have to play on it every other week.

“I didn’t realise it was quite like that. I’ve seen pictures during pre-season, but it’s an issue. That’s the worst dressing room for skin taken care off legs without a doubt.”

Now, Dragons winger Tom Johnstone, who registered a hat-trick against his former side on Friday night, has shared some horrid photos of his injury scars from that game.

The extraordinary blisters are some of the worst perhaps seen from a rugby league surface with Johnstone stating: “So I’ve read it’s just 95% grass and we’re just whingeing.”