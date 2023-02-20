Newcastle Knights and England flyer Dom Young lands massive deal for new club

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS and England flyer Dom Young has reportedly landed a massive deal for a new club.

Much has been made of Young’s future at Newcastle since the winger enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022 as well as a stellar World Cup with England.

There had been hope around the Hunter club that Young would have etched a contract extension, but now, according to the Daily Telegraph, the winger is set to sign for Sydney Roosters.

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson had wined and dined the youngster last week in a bid to lure him to the Chooks and now it looks as though the Roosters have got their man.

It’s a big coup for Sydney with the likes of The Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans and South Sydney Rabbitohs just some of those NRL clubs that were linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

The Knights were unwilling to spend over $500,000 a year for a winger with The Dolphins and Titans willing to pay major bucks for the flyer.

However, despite the financial might of those two clubs, the lure of moving to the Roosters obviously proved too much for Young and he will be in the red, white and blue from 2024 onwards.