Counting cards: Super League players given yellow and red cards in round one

THE first round of Super League 2023 has been completed and what a wildly entertaining week it was.

Thursday night saw Warrington Wolves kick off the new season, taking on the Leeds Rhinos. Few people, however, perhaps expected Warrington to thrash Rohan Smith’s men, 42-10.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and Wakefield Trinity went into their first game under Mark Applegarth optimistic. Unfortunately for the West Yorkshire club, Catalans Dragons came to spoil any potential fun with Steve McNamara’s men running out 38-24 winners.

Across the border into Lancashire and Leigh Leopards hosted an entertainment extravaganza with Scouting For Girls, fireworks and a dance show taking precedence as Salford Red Devils took home a 20-10 win.

Saturday morning saw St Helens stun Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge before Hull KR put Wigan Warriors to the sword at Craven Park in a 27-18 triumph.

On Sunday, Hull FC managed to withstand a superb Castleford Tigers comeback to run out 32-30 winners in Tony Smith’s first game of his new reign with the Black and Whites.

But, just which Super League players were handed cards in this weekend’s action?

Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils

Tom Amone (dangerous tackle) – Leigh Leopards

Marc Sneyd (professional foul) – Salford Red Devils

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Morgan Smithies (shoulder charge) – Wigan Warriors