Where the 2024 Super League Magic Weekend attendance ranks from every year

THE 2024 edition of Super League’s Magic Weekend was completed this weekend – and it saw the event hit the streets of Leeds for the first time.

Elland Road was the host as London Broncos beat Hull FC, Wigan Warriors overcame St Helens and Warrington Wolves proved too strong for Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

On Sunday, Leigh Leopards thrashed Salford Red Devils, Hull KR demolished Catalans Dragons.

All in all, 53,103 fans flocked to Elland Road this year. But, where did it rank in the all-time Super League charts?

1. 2016 – 68,276 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

2. 2015 – 67,841 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

3. 2017 – 65,407 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

4. 2014 – 64,552 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

5. 2018 – 64,319 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

6. 2012 – 63,716 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

7. 2023 – 63,269 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

8. 2008 – 63,144 – Cardiff, Millennium Stadium

9. 2022 – 62,154 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

10. 2013 – 62,042 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11. 2021 – 60,866 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

12. 2011 – 60,214 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

13. 2009 – 59,749 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh

14. 2007 – 58,831 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

15. 2019 – 56,869 – Anfield, Liverpool

16. 2024 – 53,103 – Elland Road, Leeds

17. 2010 – 52,043 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh

