Where the 2024 Super League Magic Weekend attendance ranks from every year

THE 2024 edition of Super League’s Magic Weekend was completed this weekend – and it saw the event hit the streets of Leeds for the first time.
Elland Road was the host as London Broncos beat Hull FC, Wigan Warriors overcame St Helens and Warrington Wolves proved too strong for Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.
On Sunday, Leigh Leopards thrashed Salford Red Devils, Hull KR demolished Catalans Dragons.
All in all, 53,103 fans flocked to Elland Road this year. But, where did it rank in the all-time Super League charts?
1. 2016 – 68,276 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
2. 2015 – 67,841 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
3. 2017 – 65,407 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
4. 2014 – 64,552 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
5. 2018 – 64,319 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
6. 2012 – 63,716 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
7. 2023 – 63,269 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
8. 2008 – 63,144 – Cardiff, Millennium Stadium
9. 2022 – 62,154 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
10. 2013 – 62,042 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
11. 2021 – 60,866 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
12. 2011 – 60,214 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
13. 2009 – 59,749 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh
14. 2007 – 58,831 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
15. 2019 – 56,869 – Anfield, Liverpool
16. 2024 – 53,103 – Elland Road, Leeds
17. 2010 – 52,043 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh
