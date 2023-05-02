Catalans Dragons vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as NRL signing set for debut

CATALANS DRAGONS host St Helens on Friday night at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The Dragons have encountered a difficult patch in recent weeks, losing three of their last four games – though Steve McNamara’s men do still sit inside the top four.

Saints, meanwhile, are slowly creeping up the Super League table following an indifferent start to the 2023 season, sitting in fifth following a big win over Warrington last time out.

Team news

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara is likely to give a debut to new signing Matt Ikuvalu with the likes of Michael McIlorum, Tyrone May and Matthieu Laguerre still injured.

Saints, meanwhile, will still be without the injured Mark Percival and Sione Mata’utia whilst Lewis Dodd, Curtis Sironen, Tommy Makinson and Matty Lees face late fitness checks but Alex Walmsley returns!

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

6 Mitchell Pearce

8 Mike McMeeken

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Matt Whitley

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

15 Mickael Goudemand

16 Romain Navarrete

17 Cesar Rouge

18 Tiaki Chan

19 Arthur Romano

21 Matt Ikuvalu

22 Siosiua Taukeiaho

23 Jordan Dezaria

24 Tom Johnstone

26 Manu Ma’u

29 Sam Tomkins

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Will Hopoate

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

12 Joe Batchelor

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

22 Sam Royle

23 Konrad Hurrell

24 Lewis Baxter

25 Tee Ritson

30 George Delaney

34 Wesley Bruines