Catalans Dragons vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as NRL signing set for debut

CATALANS DRAGONS host St Helens on Friday night at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.
The Dragons have encountered a difficult patch in recent weeks, losing three of their last four games – though Steve McNamara’s men do still sit inside the top four.
Saints, meanwhile, are slowly creeping up the Super League table following an indifferent start to the 2023 season, sitting in fifth following a big win over Warrington last time out.
Team news
Catalans head coach Steve McNamara is likely to give a debut to new signing Matt Ikuvalu with the likes of Michael McIlorum, Tyrone May and Matthieu Laguerre still injured.
Saints, meanwhile, will still be without the injured Mark Percival and Sione Mata’utia whilst Lewis Dodd, Curtis Sironen, Tommy Makinson and Matty Lees face late fitness checks but Alex Walmsley returns!
Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
6 Mitchell Pearce
8 Mike McMeeken
10 Julian Bousquet
11 Matt Whitley
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
15 Mickael Goudemand
16 Romain Navarrete
17 Cesar Rouge
18 Tiaki Chan
19 Arthur Romano
21 Matt Ikuvalu
22 Siosiua Taukeiaho
23 Jordan Dezaria
24 Tom Johnstone
26 Manu Ma’u
29 Sam Tomkins
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Will Hopoate
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
12 Joe Batchelor
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
22 Sam Royle
23 Konrad Hurrell
24 Lewis Baxter
25 Tee Ritson
30 George Delaney
34 Wesley Bruines