Super League Predictions: Leigh to pile pressure on Castleford, Warrington to inflict more Wakefield pain and Wigan to overcome Hull FC

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round of rugby league action it promises to be!

Wigan Warriors travel to Hull FC on Thursday night looking to continue their dominance at the top of the table before five fixtures take place on Friday.

Leigh Leopards host Castleford Tigers, St Helens travel to Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves do battle with lowly Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils make the trip to Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR take on Huddersfield Giants.

But, how will the results fall?

Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors

Both sides go into this one on the back of a victory last time out, with Hull triumphing over Huddersfield and Wigan beating Wakefield. The Black and Whites will be buoyed by the news that Jake Trueman is set to make his first appearance in a Hull shirt following his move from Castleford, but Tex Hoy remains out. Wigan, meanwhile, could hand a second debut to Ryan Hampshire with Iain Thornley also set for a return. Kaide Ellis was injured in the win over Trinity. Matt Peet’s men look to be enjoying themselves recently and will be looking to inflict another defeat on struggling Hull.

Wigan by 8

Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers

At the start of the season, you would probably have predicted these two sides to be where the other currently resides in the Super League table. Leigh sit in seventh and Castleford in 11th with the Leopards winning five games and the Tigers just two. The Leopards will be without Jack Hughes, but Ben Nakubuwai could return from injury. Castleford, meanwhile, are without the likes of Mahe Fonua, Greg Eden and new signing Will Tate with Gareth Widdop and Niall Evalds vying for a recall after illness. It’s hard to see past a home win here.

Leigh by 10

Hull KR vs Huddersfield Giants

This is a really interesting battle as Huddersfield look to move away from the lower rung of the Super League ladder. Hull KR, meanwhile, are on a five-win winning streak under new head coach Willie Peters but will have to do without talismanic halfback Jordan Abdull. James Batchelor and Sauaso Sue do return from suspension with Yusuf Aydin vying for a recall. Huddersfield trio Olly Wilson, Will Pryce and Nathan Peats look to have shaken off niggles suffered in the loss to Hull FC last time out. Though Rovers don’t have Abdull in their ranks, they look too strong for a shaky Giants side.

Hull KR by 6

Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity

Is it time for Wakefield to get their first win yet? Mark Applegarth’s side went down only 22-6 to Wigan last time out and with Luke Gale in the side, Trinity will look a lot more of a rounded team. The only trouble is, they will be coming up against a wounded Warrington that has lost their last two games. A Daryl Powell retaliation looks likely and with Paul Vaughan back in the side from suspension, the Wolves will be looking to inflict more damage on a low-on-confidence Wakefield. Trinity won’t win, but they won’t be hammered.

Warrington by 10

Catalans Dragons vs St Helens

One of the most intriguing battles of the Super League season so far with Catalans seemingly dropping off the pace with three losses in four games and St Helens picking up the pace having beaten pacesetters Warrington in the last round of action. The Dragons sit in fourth in the table and Saints in sixth, but new signing Matt Ikuvalu could make his debut for Steve McNamara’s side following a mid-season move from Cronulla. Saints head coach Paul Wellens will make late fitness checks on the likes of Matty Lees, Lewis Dodd and Curtis Sironen but Alex Walmsley will return to the pack. Backed by over 1,000 travelling supporters, Saints will fancy themselves.

St Helens by 6

Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils

Yet another interesting Super League battle this week as Leeds host Salford hoping to overcome their dreadful loss to Leigh before the international break. The Red Devils, on the other hand, shocked Catalans last time out and will be hoping for more of the same at Headingley on Friday night. Rohan Smith is without halfback Aidan Sezer but Morgan Gannon could return after months out with concussion. Salford, however, will be without Ken Sio due to a bizarre training ground injury but Alex Gerrard may make his return from injury. Leeds are consistently inconsistent in 2023, but home advantage could prove key.

Leeds by 6