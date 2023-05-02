Hull KR vs Huddersfield Giants: Team news and injuries as Willie Peters given Jordan Abdull blow

HULL KR host Huddersfield Giants this Friday night at Craven Park.
The Robins were able to overcome the Castleford Tigers in their last Super League fixture before the international break, running out 12-7 winners to reach third in the table.
Huddersfield, however, went down to Hull FC in a surprising result as the Black and Whites stemmed an eight-game losing run.
Team news and injuries
Hull KR will be without Jordan Abdull in what is a big blow for Willie Peters’ side with Rowan Milnes recalled from his loan spell at Wakefield to replace him. Yusuf Aydin is also included as Ethan Ryan returns. Sauaso Sue and James Batchelor are back from suspension.
Huddersfield boss Ian Watson includes Will Pryce, Nathan Peats and Olly Wilson despite the trio taking knocks against Hull. Sam Hewitt has also been recalled from his loan spell at Wakefield.
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
1 Lachlan Coote
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
8 Sauaso Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
17 Matty Storton
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
24 Sam Wood
26 Sam Luckley
27 Yusuf Aydin
33 Corey Hall
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
1 Jake Connor
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
6 Tui Lolohea
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
16 Harry Rushton
17 Owen Trout
18 Sebastine Ikahihifo
19 Adam O’Brien
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
22 Harvey Livett
24 Sam Halsall
25 Innes Senior
27 Jack Ashworth
29 Sam Hewitt
32 Will Pryce
33 Kieran Rush