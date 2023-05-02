Hull KR vs Huddersfield Giants: Team news and injuries as Willie Peters given Jordan Abdull blow

HULL KR host Huddersfield Giants this Friday night at Craven Park.

The Robins were able to overcome the Castleford Tigers in their last Super League fixture before the international break, running out 12-7 winners to reach third in the table.

Huddersfield, however, went down to Hull FC in a surprising result as the Black and Whites stemmed an eight-game losing run.

Team news and injuries

Hull KR will be without Jordan Abdull in what is a big blow for Willie Peters’ side with Rowan Milnes recalled from his loan spell at Wakefield to replace him. Yusuf Aydin is also included as Ethan Ryan returns. Sauaso Sue and James Batchelor are back from suspension.

Huddersfield boss Ian Watson includes Will Pryce, Nathan Peats and Olly Wilson despite the trio taking knocks against Hull. Sam Hewitt has also been recalled from his loan spell at Wakefield.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

1 Lachlan Coote

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

17 Matty Storton

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

24 Sam Wood

26 Sam Luckley

27 Yusuf Aydin

33 Corey Hall

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

1 Jake Connor

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

6 Tui Lolohea

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

16 Harry Rushton

17 Owen Trout

18 Sebastine Ikahihifo

19 Adam O’Brien

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

22 Harvey Livett

24 Sam Halsall

25 Innes Senior

27 Jack Ashworth

29 Sam Hewitt

32 Will Pryce

33 Kieran Rush