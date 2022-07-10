Tom Johnstone sets Catalans Dragons goal ahead of move from Wakefield Trinity

Tom Johnstone is ready to enter the Catalans Dragons den.

As widely predicted, the Wakefield Trinity and England winger, who has totted up the tries despite a succession of injury problems, will play in France next season.

The 26-year-old, recently sidelined by a groin issue, has agreed a two-year Dragons deal.

Since making his Wakefield debut in 2015, the Stanningley product, who was out of contract this year, has chalked up 87 tries in 112 appearances for the club.

He won the Super League Young Player of the Year award in in 2016, made the Dream Team in 2018, and in the same year, having played for England at Under-19s level, he scored a hat-trick of tries on his first and so far only full international appearance in the 44-6 victory over France at Leigh.

Johnstone, who has recovered from two cruciate ligament injuries during his career, said: “My main goal is to win a Grand Final; it would be incredible to do that and create history.

“I talked with Wakefield and was available to other clubs so also spoke to Catalans and came to the decision to go for a fresh challenge.

“I am really excited and grateful for the opportunity to play for such a great club.

“It’s easy to see the passion the fans have and I can’t wait to play for them next year.

“Once I’d spoken to (coach) Steve McNamara and heard what the club are aspiring to achieve, I knew it was perfect fit for me.”

