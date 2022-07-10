Riley Dean staying put as Daryl Powell project continues at Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves have retained up-and-coming halfback Riley Dean until at least 2024 as coach Daryl Powell continues his push to build a consistent – and successful – side.

The 20-year-old, who has come through the club’s development ranks, has joined fellow club products Connor Wrench and Josh Thewlis in committing to the Wolves, agreeing his contract extension amid preparations for the Magic Weekend meeting with Catalans Dragons.

Warrington went into that contest on the back of a 32-24 home defeat by Salford Red Devils and with only one win in seven.

“We had a really good performance against St Helens (in mid-May), and then Leeds, we should probably have beaten Wakefield, then Hull where it was really tough (the Wolves won 4-0), and then Salford. It’s so up and down,” said Powell.

“We have to get some consistency of application and toughness in our game that allows us to string matches together where it looks something like we want it to look.

“It’s not being helped by changes to personnel on a consistent basis, whether that’s for lack of form or through injury, which we’ve had a little bit of.

“But that shouldn’t really matter. We should be able to piece together that effort level, so that when they come to watch us, everyone knows this is what it looks like. We haven’t got that at the moment.”

