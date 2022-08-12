César Rougé to remain at Catalans Dragons with new contract

Catalans Dragons youngster César Rougé has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The halfback has four Dragons appearances to his name so far having made his Super League debut in 2021, a year after joining the club from Limoux.

Rougé, 19, also made his France debut in June when he played in their friendly against Wales.

“Cesar is a great young man with a very good attitude and work ethic,” said Catalans head coach Steve McNamara.

“He is progressing in all areas and we are predicting a very bright future for him.”

Rougé, who will now stay in Perpignan until the end of 2024, added: “I am very happy to extend my contract with the Dragons, the trust shown by the club has made the relationship easy.

“I feel good in the squad and I am training hard day after day. I will do everything to reach the highest level and to win my spot on the pitch.”