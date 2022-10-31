Wakefield Trinity’s Corey Hall hit by vile racist remarks as Super League star takes defiant stance

WAKEFIELD Trinity star Corey Hall has been hit by vile racist remarks over the weekend.

The former Leeds Rhinos centre ventured over to support his former youth team, Sheffield Hawks ARLFC, with one young player getting his photo taken with Hall.

However, the picture allegedly did the rounds in a Whatsapp group associated with the Hawks with Hall being made aware of alleged comments that surfaced.

That prompted a defiant and emotional Facebook status from the Wakefield star which said: “Not one to name n shame but to know that these comments like “unwashed” are made about my skin colour in group chats is quite disgusting.

“Knowing that these people are asociated (sic) with my amatuer (sic) club I played for as a kid is worrying. If these people would wanna say it to my face I’d happily meet.”

Following Hall’s status, the Sheffield Hawks themselves were made aware and they released this status: “The club is aware of comments made on an internal What’s App group yesterday which have caused distress to a valued former junior & youth player. The club can confirm that the appropriate national governing body has been consulted on the matter which is under investigation. Club members and their families should be aware that Sheffield Hawks ARLFC is committed to upholding the standards expected of an inclusive amateur rugby league club.