Ex-Manly Sea Eagles forward finds new club following Super League move collapse

FORMER Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon has found a new club following the collapse of his move to Super League.

Condon was announced as a Leigh Leopards player in November last year, but the club backflipped on the deal following an accident that resulted in injuries which caused the club concern.

Having had a medical assessment of the records by the Leigh medical team, the club said it was not possible for them to continue with the move.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “It’s a blow to our preparations for next season to lose a signing of Ben’s quality. We had really high aspirations for him, and we hold that focus that it can happen in the future.

“Part of any signing involves due diligence and unfortunately after the unfortunate accident in which Ben was involved, we were unable to proceed. Ben is a really good guy and we wish him well.”

Now Condon has penned a deal with Queensland Cup side, Central Queensland Capras. However, the 24-year-old still retains the ambition of Super League and NRL.

“It’s been really enjoyable so far,” Condon told The Courier Mail.

“I know the Capras have had a lot of success the past couple of years and I’m looking forward to adding to the team and learning from everyone.

“My goal is to get back into a Super League or NRL system but right now it’s about enjoying my footy, playing with this squad and winning some footy.

“The Capras gave me my first rep opportunity when I moved to Rockhampton in high school so it’s really exciting to be back with them again.”