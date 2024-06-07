Challenge Cup final records including most wins, most tries and Lance Todd Trophy

LANCE TODD TROPHY

Most wins

3 Sean Long (St Helens): 2001, 2004, 2006

Youngest and oldest

PETER RAMSDEN of Huddersfield is the youngest player to win the Lance Todd Trophy, receiving it on his 19th birthday after scoring two tries in the 15-10 defeat of St Helens in 1953.

CHRIS McQUEEN is the oldest winner, the Huddersfield Giants second row being 35 years and 81 days during his 2022 try-scoring appearance in a 16-14 defeat to Wigan Warriors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

YOUNGEST AND OLDEST FINALIST

FRANCIS CUMMINS of Leeds (17 years 200 days) became the youngest player to appear in a Challenge Cup Final when he played on the wing and scored a try in the defeat against Wigan in 1994.

The youngest winner was ANDY FARRELL (17 years 11 months), playing substitute for Wigan when they beat Widnes in 1993.

The oldest player to appear in a Cup Final was Workington Town full back GUS RISMAN, who was 41 years 29 days when he led his side to victory over Featherstone Rovers in 1952.

DISMISSALS

RICHARD EYRES of Widnes was the last player to be sent off in a Challenge Cup Final, against Wigan at Wembley in 1993. The referee was Russell Smith.

​ The sin bin was introduced in January 1983 and was occupied in a Cup Final for the first time that year when Hull’s PAUL ROSE was despatched by referee Robin Whitfield. Later in the game Featherstone Rovers’ TERRY HUDSON was also sent to the sin bin.

​The last player to be sent to the sin bin in a final was ELLIOT MINCHELLA of Hull KR in the 2023 Final against Leigh at Wembley, by Chris Kendall.

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL RECORDS

Most finals and wins

20 wins in 32 finals by Wigan

Wembley: 17 wins in 25 finals by Wigan

Highest score

Leeds Rhinos 52 London Broncos 16 (at Wembley Stadium, 1999)

Widest margin

Leeds Rhinos 50 Hull Kingston Rovers 0 (at Wembley Stadium, 2015)

Most tries by a team

9 Leeds Rhinos (v Hull Kingston Rovers, 50-0) (at Wembley Stadium, 2015)

9 Leeds Rhinos (v London Broncos, 52-16) (at Wembley Stadium, 1999)

9 Huddersfield (v St Helens, 37-3) (at Watersheddings, Oldham, 1915)

Most points by a losing team

Bradford Bulls 32 St Helens 40 (at Wembley Stadium, 1996)

(also record aggregate of points – 72)

Most successful fightback

St Helens overcame the biggest deficit of 14 points to win a Final when they beat Bradford Bulls 40-32 at Wembley in 1996. The Saints trailed 26-12 from the 53rd to the 57th minute.

Biggest attendance

102,569 Halifax v Warrington (1954 replay at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)

Wembley: 99,801 Hull v Wigan (1985)

Most tries by a player

5 Tom Briscoe (Leeds Rhinos) in the 50-0 defeat of Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley in 2015

Most goals by a player

8 Iestyn Harris (Leeds Rhinos) in the 52-16 defeat of London Broncos at Wembley in 1999

8 Cyril Kellett (Featherstone Rovers) in the 33-14 defeat of Bradford Northern at Wembley in 1973

Most points by a player

20 Tom Briscoe (5 tries) in Leeds Rhinos’ 50-0 defeat of Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley in 2015

20 Iestyn Harris (1 try, 8 goals) in Leeds Rhinos’ 52-16 defeat of London Broncos at Wembley in 1999

20 Neil Fox (2 tries, 7 goals) in Wakefield Trinity’s 38-5 defeat of Hull at Wembley in 1960

Most appearances

11 Shaun Edwards (Wigan 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995; London Broncos 1999) – all at Wembley

Most wins

9 Shaun Edwards – as above, except loser in 1984 and 1999