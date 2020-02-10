Challenge Cup fourth round draw revealed

London Broncos and York City Knights will lock horns in the top tie of the fourth round draw.

The pair will face off in one of five all Championship ties, which will also see last year’s semi-finalists, Halifax, head to Sheffield.

Underbank Rangers, the Huddersfield-based amateur side, have been handed a tie away at Bradford Bulls, while the British Army will face the winner of Rochdale Hornets and York Acorn.

Siddal will take on the winner of Keighley and Newcastle.

FOURTH ROUND DRAW

Rochdale Hornets/York Acorn v British Army

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams

North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet

Sheffield Eagles v Halifax

Workington Town/West Bowling v Doncaster

Bradford Bulls v Underbank Rangers

Featherstone Rovers v Barrow Raiders/London Skolars

London Broncos v York City Knights

Swinton Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers

Leigh Centurions v Batley Bulldogs

Siddal v Keighley Cougars/Newcastle Thunder

Widnes Vikings v Oldham