Challenge Cup fourth round draw revealed

London Broncos and York City Knights will lock horns in the top tie of the fourth round draw.
The pair will face off in one of five all Championship ties, which will also see last year’s semi-finalists, Halifax, head to Sheffield.
Underbank Rangers, the Huddersfield-based amateur side, have been handed a tie away at Bradford Bulls, while the British Army will face the winner of Rochdale Hornets and York Acorn.
Siddal will take on the winner of Keighley and Newcastle.
FOURTH ROUND DRAW
Rochdale Hornets/York Acorn v British Army
Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams
North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet
Sheffield Eagles v Halifax
Workington Town/West Bowling v Doncaster
Bradford Bulls v Underbank Rangers
Featherstone Rovers v Barrow Raiders/London Skolars
London Broncos v York City Knights
Swinton Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers
Leigh Centurions v Batley Bulldogs
Siddal v Keighley Cougars/Newcastle Thunder
Widnes Vikings v Oldham