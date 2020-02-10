Mose Masoe provides injury update

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe has provided an injury update, four weeks after he sustained a life-changing injury in a pre-season game.

Masoe was stretchered off the field at Wakefield during a friendly match with a serious spinal injury but here he can be seen smiling with his children by his bedside.

The latest update from @MoseMasoe and his rehabilitation process ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OR6Fmfk5C3 — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) February 9, 2020

“Quick update – It’s been exactly 4 weeks post accident & in that time I’ve taken a lot of small steps in the right direction,” said Masoe on Instagram.

“Got some movement in the arms and a couple of flickers in my legs. Still have 2.5 weeks of flat bed rest until I can hopefully sit up and be in a wheelchair which is what I’m really looking forward to!

“The staff (nurses/physios/doctors) here at Pinderfields are awesome & making my rehab a really positive experience. Forever grateful for everyone’s support near & far. Hopefully my next post I’ll be in a wheelchair causing trouble with my mates in here at Pinderfields Spinal.”

We’re all hoping Mose’s recovery continues to progress!