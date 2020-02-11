Quarter-finals beckon in Champion Schools competition

The 2020 BOYS’ YEAR 11 Champions Schools tournament is reaching the closing stages, with quarter-finals scheduled for this week.

Saddleworth have already won 37-28 at St Benedict’s. Other fixtures to be played before the weekend are Howard of Effingham v Brooksbank; Hawksley Hall v Lightcliffe; Brigshaw v St Peters.

This week’s first round ties at other age groups (dates not released), with results and walkovers shown where known, are:

YEAR 10: Castleford Academy 24 Wade Deacon 0; Howard of Effingham v Ysgol Gyfun Gymareg Glantaf (Cardiff); Whitburn v North Halifax; St Mary’s v St Benedict’s; Saddleworth v Archibald Sentamu; Furness v Egglescliffe; Brynteg Comprehensive School (Bridgend) v Saints Peter and Paul Catholic College (Widnes); St Mary’s 24 Longdean 0.

YEAR 9: Grey Court School (London) v Ysgol Gyfun Gymareg Glantaf (Cardiff); Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern (Cardiff) v Culcheth; Brooksbank v Wade Deacon; Bridgewater v Workington Academy; St Benedict’s v Churchill Community College; St John Fisher 24 Longcroft 0; Brigshaw 24 Howard of Effingham 0.

YEAR 8: Spen Valley v Wade Deacon; Howard of Effingham v Y Pant Comprehensive (Llanharry); Seaton Sluice v Malet Lambert; Great Sankey v Castleford Academy; Ysgol Gyfun Gymareg Glantaf (Cardiff) v Saddleworth; Winifred Holby 48 Grey Court 18.