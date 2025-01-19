Challenge Cup round-up as Waterhead Warriors among twelve sides through to second round

BBC VIEWERS were treated to a golden-point special at WATERHEAD, where the Warriors edged LEIGH MINERS RANGERS (who have also been promoted to the top flight of the National Conference League Premier Division) through a touchdown four minutes into extra time by Marcus Geener, who is now on the books of Oldham.

The Warriors had previously had a score by Matthew Holland ruled out, while Leigh’s Jonny Youds had a field-goal vetoed.

Waterhead, who have earned a home tie with Betfred Championship big guns Featherstone Rovers, led 8-0 at the break, through a Mitchell Birch touchdown and two goals by Kegan Brennan.

The Miners restored parity through Andy Philbin’s try and Owen Hoyles’ conversion and subsequent penalty-goal.

NCL champions HUNSLET ARLFC had to work hard at Yorkshire Men’s League outfit STANLEY RANGERS and were only 22-14 ahead with four minutes left.

Late tries by Will Cohen and Josh McLelland, plus the last two of Jordan Gale’s five goals, secured the south Leeds outfit’s second-round tie with West Hull before Rangers registered a consolation try by Jed Goddard, with Daniel Ansell landing his second goal.

Harry Thompson, Jack Ledger and Christopher Higgs had opened for Stanley while Hunslet ARLFC, who host West Hull this week, had previously posted tries by Craig McShane, Joe Abson, Nathan Smith and Cohen.

Meli Tuicina was the match-winner for the BRITISH ARMY in a hard-fought clash with the RAF at Aldershot.

The RAF, who led 10-0 midway through the first half, were still 16-12 ahead deep into the final quarter courtesy of tries by Ewan Makinson, Luke Broadbent and Sam Roberts, two of which Ben Symon improved.

But Tuicina levelled matters with his first score, on 67 minutes, and booked a tie at London’s Wests Warriors with a stunning solo effort from deep in his own half with only seven minutes remaining, Michael McDonald adding his third goal for 22-16.

The Army had previously been limited to tries by Peteru Canakaivaita and Joeli Varo.

The ROYAL NAVY, who were 20-12 adrift at MIRFIELD with six minutes left, staged a stunning recovery – helped by the dismissal of the hosts’ Jordan Rice for alleged dissent – to prevail 26-20.

Johnny Stoppard sparked the revival, Rhys Joel adding the conversion and a levelling penalty-goal. After Rice had departed, Jack Ray barged in for the match-winner, Joel adding his fifth goal.

Dave Brown and Joel had crossed earlier for the Navy, who host Workington Town this week at Portsmouth, while Mirfield led through a try and a goal by Dylan Waterworth and touchdowns to Rob Jones, Josh Willcock and Nathan Lowther, with Lewis Martin landing a goal.

The tie in Wigan between LONGHORNS and INCE ROSE BRIDGE finally went ahead after the previous week’s valiant effort to beat the icy weather – but the Irish side returned home reflecting on a 56-12 defeat.

Ince were 14-0 up before Longhorns’ Joe McConnell was sinbinned on 16 minutes for tripping, and 40-0 ahead at the break.

Longhorns posted tries in the second period for Osebor Eudodaghe and Dean Curtis, both of which Lyam Coyne converted, but these were mere moments of respite.

Rob Valentine scored two tries and nine goals for the Bridge and there was a brace apiece for Gareth Jones and Calum Rodgers. Jack Morrison, Harry Penny and Kyle Malone also popped in and Peter Valentine improved one score as a tilt with Blackbrook was secured.

DEWSBURY MOOR, who have been promoted to the NCL Premier Division, were pushed hard by North West Men’s League outfit HARESFINCH before booking a plum derby at Dewsbury Rams with a 20-12 win.

Haresfinch opened and closed the scoring, Joshua Ainsworth converting tries by Matthew Ross and Andrew Morris.

But between those, the Moor held sway with a Luke Adamson brace, a Jack Clarkson touchdown and four Gregory Colbridge goals.

Southern Conference side LONDON CHARGERS went in front against NCL Division One team OULTON RAIDERS, Kalisto Rokotogalevu crossing and Isaac Greene adding the extras.

Oulton, though, led 16-6 at half-time, with the help of an Isaac Rotherham brace and a touchdown to Bailey Metcalfe.

The Chargers again scored first in the second period, Greene converting David O’Connor’s effort.

But the Raiders duly held firm, prevailing 28-12 through unanswered touchdowns for Matty Stableford and Luke Bibb, with Josh Perkins completing a four-goal contribution.

CUTSYKE RAIDERS, who took Wath Brow’s place at WEST BOWLING, were beaten 48-16 by the NCL Premiers, who notched two tries each for Lewis Taylor and Richard Lumb, with Harry Williams contributing a try and six goals in booking a second-round tie at Sheffield Eagles.

Lewis Magson, Lewis Galtress, Liam Darville and Charlie Barrett also nipped over while the Pennine League leaders had to settle for touchdowns to Ryan Kirkwood, Tom Wright and, in the closing seconds, Taylor Bradley, when Mac Penney kicked his second goal.

Wests’ Oliver Bartle was sinbinned midway through the second half for a late tackle.

NCL Premiers LOCK LANE were too strong for DONCASTER TOLL BAR of the Yorkshire Men’s League.

The Lane earned a round-two tie with Betfred Championship side Hunslet with a 50-10 triumph in which Lewis Price grabbed a hat-trick. Morgan Jones crossed twice and other tries went to Keiran Purdy, Connor Wilson, Danny Holmes and Harvey Kear, while Nathan Fozzard fired seven goals.

The Bar were limited to tries by Garry Carey and Jacob Jones, the second of which Ben Howe improved.

Midlands side TELFORD stunned NCL big guns ROCHDALE MAYFIELD with an early Luke Davies try but the Raiders were 42-4 behind before Will Lever popped in on the cusp of half-time, Dan Robinson improving.

Lever crossed again, on 70 minutes, Robinson once more adding the extras, only for Mayfield to have the last word in a 64-16 stroll with Deacon Connolly’s second try.

Mason Riley and Max Riseham also crossed twice for Mayfield, who are at Oldham in the next round, while Ieaun Higgs contributed a try and seven goals.

Jack Wright, Connor Ratcliffe, Declan Sheridan and Billy Prouzan claimed the other touchdowns and Cole Connolly landed three conversions.

CROSFIELDS, of the National Conference League First Division, eased to a 52-0 success over Iggesund Cumberland League outfit MARYPORT, who were 8-0 down before having Oliver Metcalfe and Craig Foster yellow carded.

The Soap, who themselves lost Jamie Abram to the sin bin and will now travel to Barrow Raiders, posted ten unanswered tries. Three went to Ben Lomax and Joe Kohe-Love and Dylon Braddish had two each. Taylor Boyne, Abram and Luke Walker closed the account while Brad Stanway (five) and Braddish, with one success, booted the goals.

The biggest score of the day saw WEST HULL win 90-0 against EDINBURGH EAGLES.