West Hull hit 90 points against Edinburgh Eagles in Challenge Cup

WEST HULL 90 EDINBURGH EAGLES 0

STEPHANIE REDFERN, Johnny Whiteley Park, Saturday

THERE was always likely to be only one outcome in the meeting of the Scottish champions and one of the best amateur sides in the country.

Edinburgh were predictably scuttled by the Green and Golds, although the Eagles’ cause is hardly helped by the timing of the early stages of the Challenge Cup.

The Scottish League usually starts in May and clubs from north of the border inevitably struggle to field their strongest team for games in January.

Edinburgh faced the National Conference League giants without recognised halfbacks, while their Fijian players turned out after completing guard duty at their barracks.

Although West Hull would in all likelihood have won convincingly whatever the circumstances, it’s doubtful that they would have approached three figures against a team at full complement.

There was no questioning, however, the hosts’ superiority and the sinbinning of visiting hooker Apenai Kororua early in the second period for use of the knees in a tackle had no bearing on the outcome.

Wests had already extended a 54-0 interval lead to 58 points by that stage, and they were 66 points to the good by the time the miscreant returned.

Loose-forward Jack Petre was magnificent for the Scots but, otherwise, the celebrations were all West Hull’s.

Two players – Josh Oliver and Kieran Masike – scored hat-tricks, and there were two tries apiece for Eligh Wilkinson and Jack Watts.

Wilkinson’s brace was notched in the opening quarter, while Oliver, Josh Wood, Josh Jarvis, Masike, Matty Grant, Elliott Jones and Jacob Moore also crossed before the break.

Oliver and Masike completed their hat-tricks in the second period, when Harry Trulson also dotted down. Jack Townend landed 13 goals.

Wests are fully aware, though, that the trip to Hunslet ARLFC – the reigning NCL champions – on Saturday is a different proposition entirely.

GAMESTAR: Wests scrum-half Jack Townend who, while not touching down himself, guided the Green and Golds around the park to telling effect and landed 13 goals for good measure.

GAMEBREAKER: Seven tries in the opening quarter tells its own story.

WESTS

1 Elliott Jones

2 Kieran Masike

3 Tom Verity

4 Jack Watts

5 Eligh Wilkinson

6 Josh Wood

7 Jack Townend

8 Oscar Ellerington

9 Jacob Moore

10 Josh Jarvis

11 Fian Goodhand

12 Benn Arbon

13 Josh Oliver

Subs

14 Matty Grant

15 Harry Trulson

16 Ellis Opie

17 Robbie Jones

Tries: Wilkinson (2, 13), Oliver (10, 68, 74), Wood (11), Jarvis (14), Masike (16, 45, 57), Grant (17), Jones (31), Moore (34), Watts (44, 72), Trulson (61)

Goals: Townend 13/16

EAGLES

1 Cam Matthews

2 Rory McMillan

3 Eroni Vatuloka

4 Vilikesa Saqanalewa

5 Vilame Rokobuli

6 Stephen Paton

7 Sean Taylor

22 John McMillan

9 Apenai Kororua

10 Andrew Sweenie

11 Harris Johnstone

12 Lui Kurusiga

13 Jack Petre

Subs

14 Akuila Waibuta

15 Joshua Jack

16 Joshua Rennie

17 Kolinio Nawale

Sin bin: Korurua (45) – use of knees

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0, 36-0, 42-0, 48-0, 54-0; 58-0, 62-0, 66-0, 72-0, 78-0, 84-0, 90-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wests: Jack Townend; Eagles: Jack Petre

Half-time: 54-0; Referee: Oliver Spaven

Photo: Steve Mower