In this week’s episode of the League Express podcast, Editor Martyn Sadler and Host Jake Kearnan discuss the weekend’s results, the drama unfolding at South Sydney and whether they will be able to poach Sam Burgess from Warrington. They also preview this weekend’s Challenge Cup Quarter Final matches, discuss rumours around Hull FC shopping Tex Hoy to Super League clubs and the importance of Wigan re-signing superstar Bevan French.