Challenge Cup semi-final referee appointments confirmed ahead of Hull KR-Wigan and Huddersfield-Wigan clashes

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are upon us this weekend as Hull KR get ready to do battle with Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants set to take on Warrington Wolves.
Hull KR and Wigan will go up against each other at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium whilst Warrington and Huddersfield visit St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium.
But, who will officiate the two games?
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
18th May, KO: 13:45
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves
19th May, KO: 15:15
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.