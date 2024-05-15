Challenge Cup semi-final referee appointments confirmed ahead of Hull KR-Wigan and Huddersfield-Wigan clashes

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are upon us this weekend as Hull KR get ready to do battle with Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants set to take on Warrington Wolves.

Hull KR and Wigan will go up against each other at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium whilst Warrington and Huddersfield visit St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium.

But, who will officiate the two games?

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

18th May, KO: 13:45

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

19th May, KO: 15:15

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast