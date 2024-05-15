Super League club “going all out” to sign New Zealand Warriors star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

CATALANS DRAGONS are “going all out” to sign New Zealand Warriors star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has reported that, following the likeliness of Daniel Tupou signing a new deal with Sydney Roosters, Catalans are set to firmly focus on Watene-Zelezniak to bolster their ranks for the 2025 Super League season and beyond.

“We were looking at Watene-Zelezniak and Daniel Tupou,” a Catalans source told Wide World of Sports.

“Now Tupou has re-signed with the Roosters, we will be going all out for Watene-Zelezniak.”

The 28-year-old is apparently on course for signing a three-year deal at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, with Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone set to depart the French club for Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity respectively.

Meanwhile, St Helens winger Tommy Makinson is also expected to make the move to the Dragons, whilst Fouad Yaha is still at the French club.

Watene-Zelezniak has scored 91 tries in 197 NRL games, with any move for both Tupou or DWZ likely to be a major coup for the French side given their regular game time Down Under.

The winger is, however, under contract with the Warriors until the end of the 2025 NRL season, but the club appears willing to let DWZ go early.

