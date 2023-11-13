Challenge Cup set for radical format change according to former Sky Sports pundit

RUGBY LEAGUE’S oldest competition, the Challenge Cup, is set for a radical format change according to former Sky Sports pundit Eddie Hemmings.

On his Eddie and Stevo podcast alongside former Sky partner Mike ‘Stevo’ Stevenson, Hemmings revealed that the Challenge Cup will be akin to a Champions League structure for 2024.

The Challenge Cup, in place since 1897, was won by the Leigh Leopards in 2023 after an incredible final against Hull KR.

Hemmings said: “There’s something else up for the revamp of the Challenge Cup. We know the finals are going to be played next June – that’s a switch from August.

“And for the first time since 1896 they are proposing a group stage format involving 24 teams, followed by a knockout stage and then the final.

“12 Super League clubs will enter the group stages, they’ll be joined by 12 other teams, those 12 decided by a traditional knockout format in the early rounds involving Championship clubs, League One clubs and the community game.

“The group stages will involve eight groups of three, playing one at home, one away. Teams will then be seeded to ensure an even split. The eight group winners will then enter the quarter-finals and two will progress eventually to the final.

“A round-robin format was discussed but deemed to be not that popular with the clubs or the fans. Why on earth are they trying to mess about with the oldest cup competition in the world?”

If true, it would see the Challenge Cup enter a completely new phase of history.

