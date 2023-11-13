2024 Super League Magic Weekend date looks to have been leaked

THE date for the 2024 Super League Magic Weekend looks to have been leaked by Skybet ahead of the new season.

There had been debates about whether the concept would take place following IMG’s attempts to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league, with more emphasis placed on the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup Final.

However, following numerous discussions with clubs – with the majority of club officials keen for the concept to continue – the Magic Weekend will take place in 2024.

The venue is still yet to be confirmed but Newcastle United’s St James’ Park is the heavy favourite after becoming the Magic Weekend’s spiritual home in recent years.

But, the date of the Weekend seems to have been leaked by Skybet with the six fixtures laid out by the bookmakers to be taking place on the weekend of August 10/11.

The 2023 version was held in early June, but with rugby league chiefs moving the Challenge Cup to an earlier date, there have been debates about where the Magic Weekend would be moved to.

But if Skybet is to be believed then early August looks to be the new date.

