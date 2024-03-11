Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam gives injury update following horrendous leg laceration

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Lachlan Lam has revealed that he will not be out for a long time with his leg injury.

The halfback was taken off late in Leigh’s 22-16 loss to the Leeds Rhinos at the Leigh Sports Village last weekend after suffering a deep laceration to his leg.

After the game, Lachlan’s father, Adrian, spoke about the injury, revealing: “He has had a massive laceration across his leg, I think it’s close to 10cm long. It’s deep and will probably need about 15 stitches. It’s massive and pretty big,” Lam said.

“He will be out for a couple of weeks. It’s right down to the muscle but luckily it hasn’t involved the muscle. It’s deep and long. Someone’s boot got him.

“My heart was in my mouth and I was nervous for him. I was repeating to myself ‘please don’t be a knee injury’ so in the context of the injury it is a relief.”

However, Lachlan himself revealed last night during the Challenge Cup Sixth Round draw that he will not be out for a long time.

“I’m pretty good to go at the moment. It’s just about how I’m feeling week by week,” Lam said on Sportsday.

“I will probably be running again tomorrow.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.