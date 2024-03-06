Championship 2024: Barrow Raiders season preview, squad and prediction

AFTER finishing in 11th place and just one point above the relegation spots in 2023, Barrow will be hoping to steer well clear of the bottom two in 2024.

It’s been a busy off-season for the Raiders, with 15 exiting the club, including maverick Jarrod Sammut whom they came to rely on at times last year, and ten arriving.

Of those new arrivals, faces such as Brad Walker and Matty Costello are joining with Super League experience and with Paul Crarey still at the helm, there is reason for optimism that the veteran can ensure his side gels in time for the league.

Six of Barrow’s eight wins, plus their one draw, last season came at home so it’s imperative that the Cumbrian club make Craven Park a fortress against all travelling Championship sides. With promoted Doncaster and Dewsbury recruiting big, that home form becomes even more important for Crarey’s men.

Watch out for… BARROW’s visit to Whitehaven on Good Friday is bound to be another close affair. The sides played each other three times in 2023, with the Raiders coming out on top twice. One of those wins, as well as Haven’s victory in the remaining game, were settled by differences of just one and two points respectively.

2024 squad: 1 Luke Cresswell, 2 Ryan Shaw, 3 Matty Costello, 4 Shane Toal, 5 Andrew Bulman, 6 Brad Walker, 7 Ryan Johnston, 8 Greg Burke, 9 Josh Wood, 10 Ellis Gillam, 11 Charlie Emslie, 12 Jarrad Stack, 13 James Greenwood, 14 Luke Broadbent, 15 Tom Wilkinson, 16 Max Clarke, 17 Brett Carter, 18 Adam Jackson, 19 Dan Toal, 20 Ramon Silva, 22 Harvey Makin, 23 Tom Walker, 24 Mike Ogunwole.

Rugby League World predicts: 11th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

