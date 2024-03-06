Friday Night Super League Team News: Salford, Huddersfield and Castleford debutants, Konrad Hurrell replacement and Leeds given boost

   06/03/2024

THREE Super League fixtures will take place on Friday night, with Castleford Tigers hosting Huddersfield Giants, St Helens taking on Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards going up against Leeds Rhinos.

But, what does each 21-man squad look like for those clubs mentioned above?

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

Charbel Tasipale returns to the Castleford squad after a slight knock, with Sylvester Namo set for his debut.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Harry Rushton could make his debut for Huddersfield after spending over eight months out with an ACL injury.

St Helens’ 21-man squad

St Helens boss Paul Wellens makes just one change to the squad that was announced for Round Three with Konrad Hurrell not available for selection due to picking up a one-match penalty notice from the Match Review Panel. Tee Ritson steps into the 21-man squad in his place and if selected would make his first appearance of the 2024 season.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

After recovering from an injury that’s hampered his pre and early season, Ethan Ryan is included in the 21-man for the first time.

In other significant news, Ryan Brierley, who pulled out in the warm-up last week, has been given the all clear to participate in this one.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki returns for Leeds for the first time since the Round One win over Salford Red Devils.

Oledzki suffered a shoulder injury against the Red Devils but has been cleared to return to the squad for the trip to Leigh. He comes in as a straight replacement for James Bentley, who is suspended for this week along with James Donaldson and Sam Lisone.

The only other change to last week’s 21-man squad is the return of Derrell Olpherts, in for Ned McCormack.

