Championship 2024: Dewsbury Rams season preview, squad and prediction

BEING one of two newly-promoted sides from League One brings with it a challenge in itself for Dewsbury.

The first aim for new boss Dale Ferguson will be survival, especially following the departure of title-winning predecessor Liam Finn, who has joined Championship rivals Halifax. It is Ferguson’s first gig as a head coach and his first step was to appoint the highly-popular Jimmy Beckett as captain after being vice-captain in 2023.

New recruits include former amateurs Jamie Field and Harry Copley, whilst Jacob Hookem has joined from Castleford and Travis Corion from Doncaster.

With veteran Paul Sykes going round once more, Ferguson will be able to lean on the experiences of the halfback as the Rams aim to prove their mettle in the second division. The competitive Championship will be a baptism of fire for Ferguson so it will be interesting to see how he fares.

Watch out for… GOOD FRIDAY, 29th March, sees local rivals Batley travel to the FLAIR Stadium for yet another edition of the classic Heavy Woollen derby. The clash was sorely missed in 2023, when a division separated the neighbours, but it will be back with a bang when Dewsbury host first.

2024 squad: 1 Owen Restall, 2 Perry Whiteley, 3 Ollie Greensmith, 4 Bailey O’Connor, 5 Lewis Carr, 6 Paul Sykes, 7 Calum Turner, 8 Jimmy Beckett, 9 Jacob Hookem, 10 Ronan Dixon, 11 Brad Graham, 12 Matt Garside, 13 Louis Collinson, 15 Joe Summers, 16 Elliot Morris, 17 Jackson Walker, 18 Davey Dixon, 19 Travis Corion, 20 Curtis Davies, 21 Marcus Walker, 22 Bailey Dawson, 24 Joel Russell, 25 Harry Copley, 26 Jamie Field, 27 Joe Hird.

Rugby League World predicts: 14th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

