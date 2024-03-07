Featherstone Rovers forced to reduce stadium capacity for mouthwatering Wakefield Trinity clash

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have been instructed by Wakefield Council to reduce the Millennium Stadium’s capacity ahead of their Challenge Cup clash with Wakefield Trinity this weekend.

All eyes are firmly focused on the Millennium Stadium as former Featherstone boss Daryl Powell takes charge of Trinity against his former club for the first time.

But, he will be doing so in front of a reduced gate.

A statement from the club reads: “We are disappointed to announce that we have received in the last 24 hours an instruction from Wakefield Council to substantially reduce the capacity of Post Office Road Terrace for this weekend’s game.

“We remain in dialogue with the Council about the improvements which they wish to see, and will assess these improvements in accordance with our budget plans moving forward.

“Whilst we fully expect to accommodate all supporters on Sunday, we will have to deal with a first come first served basis on the Terrace. The message will be therefore that if the terrace is your preferred option, please get to the ground early. The main stand, the community stand and the Stable will all be available for home fans so there will be no issues in terms of accommodating all supporters from both Clubs.

“In terms of car parking, there will be extremely limited car parking on site due to the Fairground being based on the car park so the message will be to park away from the Stadium. We will have a limited number of blue badge parking spaces close to the main gates but they will only be available on a strictly first come-first served basis.”

